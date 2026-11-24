The Indian Army has issued an advisory directing its personnel, including soldiers, jawans and officers, to refrain from using a list of 87 mobile applications identified under security-related restrictions. The advisory cautions military personnel against using these applications on their mobile devices over concerns linked to data security and the potential misuse of sensitive information.

The list, titled "Banned Apps", covers several categories, including messaging, video hosting, e-commerce, gaming, dating and social discovery, social networking, content sharing, news, web browsing and utility applications. It includes several popular platforms used for messaging, shopping, social networking, entertainment and online communication. Among the names listed are Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok, PUBG, Tinder, Bumble, Shein, AliExpress, Zoom and Viber. The advisory is aimed at reducing potential security risks arising from the use of these applications by military personnel and safeguarding sensitive information.

Which messaging and social media apps are on the list?

The list includes messaging platforms such as WeChat, QQ, Kik, ooVoo, Nimbuzz, Helo, Qzone, ShareChat, Viber, Line, IMO, Snow, ToTok and Hike. Several widely used social networking and discovery platforms also feature in the list. These include Facebook, Snapchat, Tinder, TrulyMadly, Happn, Aisle, Coffee Meets Bagel, Woo, OkCupid, Hinge, Badoo, Azar, Bumble, Tantan, Elite Singles and Tagged.

(Image Source : REPORTER'S INPUT)Indian Army issues security advisory on 87 mobile apps, lists social media and dating platforms.

The content-sharing applications named in the advisory include ShareIt, Xender and Zapya. It also lists video-hosting and streaming platforms such as TikTok, Likee, Samosa, Kwai, LiveMe, BigoLive, Zoom, Fast Films, VMate, Uplive and Vigo Video.

E-commerce, gaming and utility apps included

The e-commerce category features applications such as Club Factory, AliExpress, Chinabrands, Gearbest, Banggood, MiniInTheBox, TinyDeal, DHgate, LightInTheBox, DX, EricDress, Zaful, Tbdress, Modlily, Rosegal, Shein and Romwe. The gaming section includes PUBG, NONO Live, Clash of Kings, Tencent gaming applications and Mobile Legends.

The list also names utility applications such as CamScanner, Beauty Plus and Truecaller. Other applications mentioned include UC Browser, UC Browser Mini, News Dog, Daily Hunt, Tumblr, Reddit, Yelp, 360 Security, Vokal, Hungama and Songs.pk.

Why has the Army restricted these applications?

The advisory is intended to protect sensitive information and prevent potential security threats associated with mobile applications. Such platforms can involve access to personal information, contacts, communications and device-related data. For military personnel, the use of applications that could expose sensitive information may create security concerns. The restrictions are therefore aimed at reducing the possibility of data leaks or unauthorised access to information through mobile devices.

The Army has cautioned its personnel to strictly follow the instructions and refrain from using the applications listed in the advisory.

Also read:

Indian Army to get 335 more K9 Vajra-T howitzers for deployment along China, Pakistan borders