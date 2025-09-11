Indian airlines resume Kathmandu flights, add special services to bring back stranded people Flights between India and Nepal are resuming from today after Tribhuvan International Airport reopened on Wednesday evening. Air India, IndiGo and other carriers are operating extra services to bring back stranded passengers.

Flight operations between India and Nepal are set to return to normal from Thursday, with Indian carriers resuming their scheduled services to Kathmandu. The decision comes after Tribhuvan International Airport reopened on Wednesday evening following its closure a day earlier due to unrest in Nepal. Several airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, Air India Express and SpiceJet had cancelled their services on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Wednesday that Air India and IndiGo will operate extra flights to bring back people stranded in Kathmandu. He also stressed that airlines have been asked to keep fares within reasonable levels. Air India confirmed that it is operating special flights from Delhi to Kathmandu today and tomorrow to assist passengers. "Our scheduled operations will also resume from tomorrow. We thank the government and other agencies for the quick coordination to facilitate this in the interest of our passengers," the airline said in a post on X.

IndiGo also announced the resumption of its Kathmandu services. "Due to airport closure in Nepal, many home-bound passengers were unable to return from Kathmandu. With the opening of the airport operation in Kathmandu, @MoCA_GoI, in coordination with Air India & IndiGo, has arranged additional flights this evening & over the next few days, alongside scheduled services resuming tomorrow," Naidu posted on X.

Air India Express and SpiceJet announcements

Air India Express said it had cancelled its services to Nepal on Wednesday but assured passengers of flexibility. "In view of the prevailing situation in Nepal, we are offering guests booked to travel to or from Nepal up to 17th September 2025, the support and flexibility to freely reschedule their journeys to any future travel date with a complete waiver of change fees or any fare difference. Alternatively, guests who elect to cancel their bookings for these dates would receive a full refund to their original mode of payment or travel agent," the airline said in a statement. The airline further confirmed that its operations beyond Thursday remain unaffected. SpiceJet also cancelled its services to Kathmandu on Wednesday due to the airport closure.

Why were flight services disrupted?

Flights were disrupted as Nepal imposed restrictive orders and a curfew after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned following massive anti-government demonstrations. The Nepal Army was called in to maintain order and prevent further unrest.

