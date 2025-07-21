Indian Air Force to conduct major exercise in Rajasthan from July 23 to 25, NOTAM issued According to official sources, a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued in the region along the Rajasthan border.

New Delhi:

The Indian Air Force is set to carry out a major military exercise in Rajasthan, covering areas from Barmer to Jodhpur, between July 23 and July 25. According to official sources, a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued in the region along the Rajasthan border. Notably, a NOTAM is an official notification issued to inform pilots and air traffic controllers about temporary changes or hazards in the use of airspace. These notices are crucial for ensuring flight safety by alerting personnel to potential risks like closed runways, airspace restrictions, or navigational aid malfunctions.

More details to be added.