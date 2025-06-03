Indian Air Force to conduct major drill of Gujarat coast; NOTAM issued | Check timings, other details The Indian Air Force will conduct a major air exercise off Gujarat's coast on June 4 with frontline jets, following a similar drill along the Indo-Pak border last month, as part of ongoing operational readiness efforts.

New Delhi:

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will conduct a scheduled air exercise off the coast of Gujarat on June 4, from 3:30 PM to 9:00 PM, for which a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued to alert aviation personnel about temporary airspace restrictions. The exercise will involve frontline fighter aircraft, including Rafale, Sukhoi-30, and Jaguar jets, and aims to enhance the IAF's combat readiness. It is expected to simulate enemy targets and test the precision strike capabilities of participating aircraft, reinforcing operational preparedness in a strategically sensitive region.

What Is a NOTAM?

A NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) is a communication tool used in aviation to convey essential information to pilots, air traffic controllers, and other aviation personnel. It provides updates on temporary changes or hazards that could affect flight operations, such as closed runways, adverse weather conditions, or military exercises. The primary purpose of a NOTAM is to ensure flight safety by keeping all relevant parties informed in real time.

Previous NOTAM issued for air exercise along Indo-Pakistan border

Earlier last month, the IAF issued a NOTAM for a large-scale air exercise along the southern section of the Indo-Pakistan border, scheduled for May 7 and 8. This exercise, part of India's routine operational readiness drills, involved manoeuvres along the International Border in Rajasthan. The exercise included all frontline aircraft, such as Rafale, Mirage 2000, and Sukhoi-30s. The NOTAM restricted airspace in the affected areas during the specified times.