Indian Air Force successfully tests DRDO's Military Combat Parachute System at 32,000 feet altitude | Watch This achievement makes the military combat parachute system (MCPS), the only parachute system currently in operational use by the Indian armed forces, capable of deployment above 25,000 feet.

New Delhi:

The Indian Air Force has successfully tested the Military Combat Parachute System (MCPS), indigenously developed by DRDO, in a combat freefall jump from an altitude of 32,000 feet, opening doors for induction of indigenous parachute systems, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of Defence, this achievement makes the MCPS the only parachute system currently in operational use by the Indian Armed Forces capable of deployment above 25,000 feet.

Watch the video here

It has "successfully undergone a combat freefall jump from an altitude of 32,000 ft," the ministry said in a statement. The jump was executed by the test jumpers of the Indian Air Force, showcasing the efficiency, reliability and advanced design of the indigenous system, it said.

MCPS was developed by DRDO laboratories

The MCPS was developed by DRDO laboratories - Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment, Agra and Defence Bioengineering and Electromedical Laboratory, Bengaluru.

It incorporates several enhanced tactical features, including a lower rate of descent and superior steering capabilities, enabling paratroopers to safely exit aircraft, deploy parachutes at predetermined altitudes, navigate accurately, and land at designated zones, the ministry said.

The system has compatibility with Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC), also "providing the freedom of use against any adversary of our choice, and is not susceptible to interference or denial of service by outside parties or nations," it said.

NavIC is an indigenous satellite navigation system.

Rajnath Singh congratulates DRDO

"The success of this system has opened doors for the induction of Indigenous parachute systems. This will ensure maximum utility of the parachute system over its lifetime due to the least turnaround time for routine maintenance and repair compared to imported equipment. This will also reduce dependency on other nations for its serviceability during times of conflict and war," it said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the armed forces and the industry on the successful demonstration. He described it as a "significant milestone" for India's indigenous defence capability.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, Samir V Kamat, has complimented the DRDO team associated with the demonstration. He termed it a "major step towards self-reliance" in the field of aerial delivery systems.