Image Source : SCREENGRAB Indian Air Force objects to Anil Kapoor-starrer Netflix movie AK vs AK, wants related scenes withdrawn (screengrab from video instagrammed by anilskapoor)

Two days after the trailer of Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap starrer AK vs AK was released, the Indian Air Force on Wednesday raised objection to some scenes shown on in the movie. Taking to twitter, the IAF asked Netflix to withdraw some scenes from the movie. Kapoor shared that teaser of his new show AKvsAK with Anurag Kashyap on Twitter on Monday. He is seen donning an IAF uniform in several scenes and using cuss words.

The IAF stated that the Air Force uniform being worn by Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor in the movie has been "inaccurately donned" also raised objections to the language used in the film, which it says does not go with the behavioural norms of Indian armed forces personnel.

"The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn. @NetflixIndia @anuragkashyap72," the Indian Air Force said in a tweet.

The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn.@NetflixIndia @anuragkashyap72#AkvsAk https://t.co/F6PoyFtbuB — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 9, 2020

In the trailer, Ani Kapoor is seen donning an untucked trademark blue full sleeve shirt of the IAF. In one of the scenes shown in the trailer, Kapoor is seen using cuss words.

The movie, which is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, also features filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and is set to be released on December 4.

Latest India News