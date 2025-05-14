Indian Air Force bypassed, jammed Pak's Chinese air defence systems, demonstrated India's technological edge Beyond tactical brilliance, what stood out for India was the seamless integration of indigenous hi-tech systems into national. The Indian Air Force bypassed and jammed Pakistan’s Chinese-supplied air defence systems, completing the mission in just 23 minutes.

India's Operation Sindoor has marked a significant evolution in India's military prowess, as it came as a calibrated military response to an evolving pattern of asymmetric warfare. The Indian response to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism was deliberate, precise, and strategic. Indian forces, without crossing the Line of Control or international boundary, struck terrorist infrastructure and eliminated multiple threats.

Beyond tactical brilliance, what stood out for India was the seamless integration of indigenous hi-tech systems into national defence. India proved its considerable edge in drone warfare, layered air defence, or electronic warfare. Operation SINDOOR marks a milestone in India’s journey towards technological self-reliance in military operations.

In a press release, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said, "On the night of 07-08 May 2025, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India, including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles. These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) Grid and Air Defence systems."

"The Indian Air Force bypassed and jammed Pakistan’s Chinese-supplied air defence systems, completing the mission in just 23 minutes, demonstrating India’s technological edge," the press release added.

Operation SINDOOR also produced concrete evidence of hostile technologies neutralized by Indian systems:

Pieces of PL-15 missiles (of Chinese origin)

Turkish-origin UAVs, named "Yiha" or "YEEHAW"

Long-range rockets, quadcopters and commercial drones

As part of Operation SINDOOR, the following were used:

Battle-proven AD (Air Defence) systems like the Pechora, OSA-AK and LLAD guns (Low-level air defence guns), Indigenous systems such as the AKASH, which demonstrated stellar performance.

AKASH is a Short Range Surface to Air Missile system to protect vulnerable areas and vulnerable points from air attacks. The AKASH Weapon System can simultaneously engage Multiple Targets in Group Mode or Autonomous Mode. It has built-in Electronic Counter-Counter Measures (ECCM) features. The entire weapon system has been configured on mobile platforms.

