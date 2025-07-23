India working with UK over alleged misidentification of Air India crash victims' remains: MEA India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said it is working closely with UK authorities following allegations of misidentification of remains repatriated after the June 12 crash of Air India flight AI171 in Ahmedabad.

New Delhi:

India is in close contact with UK authorities to address concerns raised by two families over the alleged misidentification of remains repatriated after the fatal crash of Air India flight AI171 in Ahmedabad, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

Responding to media queries, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: “We have seen the report and have been working closely with the UK side from the moment these concerns and issues were brought to our attention. In the wake of the tragic crash, the concerned authorities had carried out identification of victims as per established protocols and technical requirements. All mortal remains were handled with utmost professionalism and with due regard for the dignity of the deceased. We are continuing to work with the UK authorities on addressing any concerns related to this issue.”

DNA tests raise alarm over at least two caskets

The clarification follows claims by a UK-based lawyer, James Healy, who represents the families of two victims. Healy said DNA testing revealed that the remains repatriated to his clients did not match their deceased relatives. According to him, 12 to 13 sets of human remains were sent back to the UK following the crash. DNA discrepancies were found in at least two of them.

Crash killed 241 of 242 on board; UK families seek answers

Air India flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, had taken off from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport around 1:30 pm on June 12 for London. Moments after takeoff, the aircraft crashed into the residential quarters of BJ Medical College in the Meghaninagar area of the city, sparking a massive fire. Of the 242 passengers and crew on board, only one survived.

British authorities are reportedly reviewing the findings raised by the families as Indian officials continue to cooperate on the matter.