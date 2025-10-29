India working to repatriate nationals detained in Thailand after crossing from Myanmar: MEA Although the MEA has not provided detailed information about how the individuals entered Thailand, sources suggest they may have fled ongoing conflict in Myanmar.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday (October 29) has confirmed that several Indian nationals have been detained by Thai authorities after reportedly crossing into Thailand from Myanmar in recent days. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Indian Mission in Thailand is actively coordinating with local officials to establish the detainees’ identities and ensure their safe return once necessary procedures are completed.

Verification and legal formalities underway

According to Jaiswal, the detained individuals’ nationalities are being verified to confirm that they are indeed Indian citizens. The process involves collaboration between the Indian Embassy in Bangkok and relevant Thai agencies. “Our Mission in Thailand is working closely with Thai authorities to verify their nationality and to repatriate them, after necessary legal formalities are completed in Thailand,” Jaiswal stated.

Unclear details on the crossing

While the MEA has not disclosed further details about the circumstances under which these individuals entered Thailand, sources indicate that they may have fled conflict zones in Myanmar, which shares a porous and volatile border with India’s northeastern states. Thousands have crossed the border in recent months due to escalating violence between Myanmar’s military junta and ethnic armed groups.

Why people crossed into Thailand from Myanmar over past few days?

Hundreds of people, including Indian nationals, crossed into Thailand from Myanmar over the past few days, following a military raid on one of Myanmar’s largest online scam centers called KK Park near the border town of Myawaddy. Many of these cross-border movements occurred via improvised means, such as people floating across the Moei River on foam boxes or slipping through unofficial border crossings at night.​

The exodus was triggered by the Myanmar junta’s crackdown on scam hubs that operated along the loosely governed border region. Thai authorities reported that over 1,000 people from at least 28 countries, including nearly 500 Indians, entered Mae Sot, Thailand, in the space of a few days in late October. Those fleeing included both scam victims trafficked into compounds and workers lured by the promise of lucrative earnings.​

Thai officials responded by setting up humanitarian assistance, establishing security checkpoints, and screening the new arrivals to distinguish victims of human trafficking from those facing prosecution for illegal border crossing. There is ongoing cooperation between Indian and Thai authorities to identify and repatriate Indian nationals, some of whom will be flown home directly by the Indian government.​

Prior incidents of cross-border movement

This is not the first time Indian nationals have crossed into neighboring countries amid regional instability. Earlier instances involved individuals seeking refuge or employment opportunities, often finding themselves detained for violating immigration laws. The MEA has consistently maintained that it remains committed to extending consular support to all Indian citizens in distress abroad.

Diplomatic coordination and repatriation plans

Thai authorities are expected to release the detainees once identification and documentation processes are complete. The Indian Embassy will then facilitate their repatriation, following Thai immigration and judicial procedures. The MEA reiterated that it is monitoring the situation closely and remains in constant touch with officials in Bangkok to expedite their return.