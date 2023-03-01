Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). India witnessed 'warmest' February month in 122 years, summer to be hotter in 2023: IMD.

Weather update: February was the warmest in the past 122 years, since 1901, with average maximum temperatures 1.73 degrees above normal and average minimum temperatures 0.81 degrees above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday (February 28). The IMD said that above normal maximum temperatures were experienced over most parts of north and northwest India and adjoining central India in February.

"Below normal maximum temperature was observed over south peninsular India. Above normal maximum temperature probability could be predicted reasonably well over northwest, central, and northeast India," it said.

"Below normal minimum temperature was experienced over most parts of the country, except some regions over north and northeast India where above normal minimum temperature was observed. The comparison indicates that the temperature probability forecast could be predicted well over most parts of the country."

The Weather Department said that during the upcoming hot weather season (March to May), above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of northeast India, east, and central India and some parts of northwest India.

"Normal to below normal maximum temperatures are most likely in remaining parts of the country. The month of March, otherwise considered to be spring- a transitionary month to summer- is likely to record above normal temperatures over most parts of the country except peninsular India where normal to below normal maximum temperatures are likely," it said.

March month prediction:

There is a higher likelihood of heat wave conditions over central India even in March. "Above normal minimum temperatures in March are likely over most parts of India except south peninsular India where normal to below normal minimum temperatures are likely. Rainfall average over the country is most likely to be normal (83-117 per cent of long period average)," the IMD said.

"Below normal rainfall is most likely over most areas of northwest India, west central India, and some parts of east and northeast India. Normal to above normal rainfall is likely over most parts of peninsular India, east central India and some isolated pockets of northeast India," it added.

Addressing a virtual press conference, SC Bhan, the Head of the Hydromet and Agromet Advisory Services of IMD said there was little probability of heat waves in March, but most parts of the country could experience extreme weather conditions in April and May.

He said below-normal rainfall was expected over most areas of northwest India, west-central India and some parts of east and northeast India. Normal to above-normal rainfall is likely over most parts of peninsular India, east-central India and some isolated pockets of northeast India.

La Nina conditions impact:

Bhan said currently, La Nina conditions were prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region, which was expected to weaken and turn to El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) neutral conditions during the pre-monsoon season.

He said it was too early to forecast the impact of El Nino conditions on the monsoon season."April would be a better time to forecast the impact of El Nino on the monsoon. We will issue a forecast mid-April," Bhan said.

