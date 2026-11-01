'India will never forget': Amit Shah condemns INDIA bloc for holding rally on anti-Sikh riots anniversary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lambasted INDIA bloc's Ramlila Maidan rally in New Delhi and described it as a 'jalsa' that will only rub salt on wounds of anti-Sikh riot victims. He said the Congress was responsible for the 'brutal murder' of Sikhs in Delhi that forced them to flee the national capital.

Speaking at a rally in Chandigarh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader condemned the INDIA bloc for holding the rally on the anniversary of anti-Sikh riots, and said India and Punjab will never be able to forget it. He said the ruling party had held press conference earlier, requesting the INDIA bloc not to hold the rally on November 1, 2 and 3, but the opposition remained adamant.

"Our party held a press conference requesting that they not hold the event on 1-2-3 Nov—the very days the anti-Sikh riots took place—as it would deeply hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community, including mothers, sisters, and children," Shah said.

"Orders were issued from abroad to hold the rally on the very day that thousands of Sikhs were burned alive. From this land of the Gurus, I strongly condemn this vile attempt. I condemn this. India and Punjab will never be able to forget this," he added.

He also took a dig at Rajiv Gandhi and claimed the former Prime Minister had remarked 'when a big tree falls, the Earth shakes' while the anti-Sikh riots were happening. Shah said only the Congress could describe the 'brutal massacre' of Sikhs in such a manner.

Hailing the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre, the union home minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reopened all cases against the rioters and provided a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to each of the victims, ensuring that key Congress leaders are put behind bars.

He said the anti-Sikh riots were such an incident India had never witnessed, and will never witness it again. The opposition is only spreading lies and anarchy, and not letting the Parliament function is their true nature, Shah said.

"For fifteen years—effectively spanning three elections—he has been losing. Sonia-ji’s dream of seeing her son become Prime Minister remains unfulfilled," Shah said. "She has come up with a new approach: holding a 'mock parliament.' I would like to tell Rahul-ji: if you want to be Prime Minister, then just stay in a 'mock parliament' for the rest of your life—because your turn is never going to come."

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