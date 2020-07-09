Image Source : ANI India will have an important role to play in scaling up vaccine production: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his inaugural address at the India Global Week 2020, said that India will play an important role in developing and in scaling up production of the vaccine once it is discovered.

"Vaccines made in India are responsible for 2/3rd of the vaccine needs of the world's children. Today also our companies are active in international efforts for development and production of #COVID19 vaccine. I'm certain that India will have an important role in developing and in scaling up production of the vaccine once it is discovered," PM Modi said.

Speaking on India's economy, PM Modi said, "India remains one of the most open economies in the world. We are laying a red carpet for all global companies to come and establish their presence in India. Very few countries will offer the kind of opportunities India does today."

"The pandemic has once again shown that India's pharma industry is an asset not just for India but for the entire world. It has played a leading role in reducing the cost of medicines, especially for developing countries," the Prime Minister said.

He addressed the path to recovery in the future and said. "When India talks of revival it's revival with care, with compassion, which is sustainable both for environment& economy. Indians have the spirit to achieve what is believed to be impossible. No wonder that in India, we are already seeing green-shoots of economic recovery," PM Modi said.

"Indians are natural reformers. History shows that India has overcome every challenge be it social or economic. On one hand India is fighting strong battle against the global pandemic.With an increased focus on people's health, we are equally focussed on health of economy," he further added.

"World over, you have seen the contribution of India's talent-force. Who can forget the Indian tech industry & tech professionals. They have been showing the way for decades. India is a power-house of talent that is eager to contribute. In these times, it is natural to talk about revival. It is equally natural to link global revival and India. There is faith that the story of global revival will have India playing a leading role," PM Modi said.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage