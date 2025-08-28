Weather Updates: Orange alert issued for Uttarakhand, more rains predicted in Himachal | Check forecast India Weather Updates: The IMD has issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand's Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh. In neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for Solan and Sirmaur.

New Delhi:

The monsoon mayhem is expected to continue in Uttarakhand on Thursday after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of moderate to heavy rainfall in the state, advising people to take all necessary precautions. In its forecast, the weather department issued an orange alert for Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh, predicting heavy rainfall in these districts.

It also issued a yellow alert for Uttarkashi, Tehri Garhwal, Rudraprayag, Pauri Garhwal, Haridwar, Almora, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar and Champawat, predicting moderate rainfall in the region.

Himachal Pradesh

In neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Solan and Sirmaur, predicting moderate rainfall in the two places on Thursday. Like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh has been devastated by multiple landslides and flash floods that have vastly affected normal life in the state and claimed many lives.

Punjab

As of now, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for Gurdaspur and Pathankot, predicting moderate rainfall in the two districts. Punjab is under the grip of a massive flood because of heavy rainfall in the region, forcing the Army, NDRF and other agencies to launch a rescue operation.

Ferozepur remains one of the worst-hit districts from where 2,000 people have been evacuated in the last two days, said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Meanwhile, Hoshiarpur district saw more than 8,000 acres of farmland in 44 villages submerged.

Haryana

Similarly, the weather department has predicted moderate rainfall in Haryana's Yamunanagar and Ambala, issuing a yellow alert.

Jammu and Kashmir

So far, the weather department has not issued an alert for Jammu and Kashmir for Thursday. However, the union territory has been battered by the constant rainfall in the last few days, triggering flash floods and landslides. The death count in rain-related incidents stands at 41, while 10,000 people have been evacuated so far.

Delhi-NCR

More rains are predicted in Delhi-NCR on Thursday, which may affect traffic movement and lead to waterlogging in parts of the capital. On Wednesday, the water level at the Yamuna River reached 205.35 metres at the Old Railway Bridge, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

The water in the river continued to rise since morning and remained above the warning mark of 204.50 metres for the second consecutive day, as per the officials.