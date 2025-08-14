India warns Pakistan on nuclear threats: 'Any misadventure will have painful consequences' MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that Pakistan would be well-advised to temper its rhetoric as any misadventure will have painful consequences as was demonstrated recently during Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi:

India on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir’s recent threats and accused Islamabad of using anti-India rhetoric to deflect from its own domestic failures.

“We have seen reports regarding a continuing pattern of reckless, war-mongering and hateful comments from Pakistani leadership against India. It is a well-known modus operandi to whip up anti-India rhetoric time and again to hide their own failures,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thhursday during a press conference.

Misadventure from Pakistan will have painful consequences

Randhir Jaiswal also warned that “any misadventure from Pakistan will have painful consequences, as was demonstrated recently during Operation Sindoor.”

He said this in reference to the recent military standoff in May when India responded strongly to Pakistan's drone and missile attack after Delhi targetted terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The statement from the MEA came after Pakistan’s foreign ministry defended Munir’s statement, made during his US visit, in which he reportedly warned Islamabad would “take half the world down” if faced with an existential threat from India.

India condemns Asim Munir’s statement

However, India condemned such statements as “nuclear sabre-rattling,” calling them “highly irresponsible” and a threat to regional and global security.

India also expressed concerns that such threats came from a military establishment “hand-in-glove with terrorist groups,” creating doubt over the safety of Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal. The MEA also slammed Munir for making such remarks on the soil of a friendly third country.

MEA on Indus Water Treaty

On the Award by Court of Arbitration regarding Indus Water Treaty, the MEA said India has never accepted the legality, legitimacy, or competence of the so-called Court of Arbitration. “Its pronouncements are therefore without jurisdiction, devoid of legal standing, and have no bearing on India’s rights of utilisation of waters,” he said.

He further stated that India also categorically rejects Pakistan’s selective and misleading references to the so-called “award”. “As reiterated in our press release of 27 June 2025, the Indus Waters Treaty stands in abeyance by a sovereign decision of the Government of India, taken in response to Pakistan’s continued sponsorship of cross-border terrorism, including the barbaric Pahalgam attack,” he said.

Here’s what MEA said on India US Defence ties

On India US Defence ties, the MEA said that the India–US defence partnership, underpinned by foundational defence agreements, is an important pillar of the bilateral partnership. “This robust cooperation has strengthened across all domains. We are expecting a US Defence Policy Team to be in Delhi in mid-August. The 21st edition of the joint military exercise – Yudh Abhyas is also expected to take place later this month in Alaska. Both sides remain engaged to convene the 2+2 Intersessional meeting at the working-level towards the end of the month,” he added.

