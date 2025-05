India warns Pakistan of more strikes if it resorts to any provocation after Operation Sindoor The Indian government has made it clear that any further misadventure or hostile act from Pakistan will be met with a further decisive and forceful response.

New Delhi:

Just hours after executing Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), India issued a stern warning to Islamabad. The message was clear: any further provocative or hostile actions by Pakistan would invite strong and more strikes by the Indian Armed Forces.

