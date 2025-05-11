India used BrahMos to strike 11 airbases in Pakistan: Complete list and location on map Operation Sindoor: Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes only at identified military targets in response to Pakistan's actions.

New Delhi:

The Indian Air Force (IAF) executed precision strikes and destroyed Pakistani airbases under 'Operation Sindoor.' At least 11 air bases in Pakistan were hit by the Indian forces. The targeted airbases include-- Murid Airbase, Rafiqui Airbase, Nur Khan (Chaklala) Airbase, Rahimyar, Sukkur (Bholari) and Chunian Airbase, among others.

India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India on the intervening night of May 9 and 10. This came after Indian armed forces launched strikes on May 7, targeting suspected terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which Indian officials have linked to cross-border terror groups.

Here are the 11 Pakistani airbases India attacked

Take a look at the map to see the locations of these 11 Pakistani airbases. The image shown highlights the airbases reportedly targeted and destroyed by the Indian Air Force. Among them, Bholari is the southernmost base. Moving northwards, the airbases include Sukkur, Jacobabad, Sargodha, Rafiqui, Chunian, Pasrur, Murid, Sialkot, Noorkhan, and finally Skardu, which lies in the northernmost region.

List of 11 Pakistani airbases

Murid Airbase: Located in Murid, Chakwal district of Punjab. Rafiqui Airbase: Located near Shorkot in the Jhang district of Punjab, approximately 337 km south of Islamabad. Nur Khan Airbase: Located in Chaklala, Rawalpindi, Punjab. Sukkur Airbase: Located near the town of Bholari in the Jamshoro District of Sindh Province, northeast of Karachi. Rahimyar Khan Airbase: Located near Rahimyar Khan in southern Punjab, Pakistan. Chunian Airbase: Located near the town of Chunian in Punjab, about 70 km south of Lahore. Sialkot Airbase: Located near Sialkot city in the Punjab province of Pakistan. Sargodha Airbase: Located in Sargodha in Punjab province. Jacocabad Airbase: Located in the town of Jacobabad at the northern part of Sindh province. Pasrur Airbase: Located near the Sialkot district in Punjab. Skardu Airbase: Located near the city of Skardu in the Baltistan region of Pakistan.

Notably, the missiles earlier used to have a range of around 300 km, but their capabilities have been enhanced significantly, and they can now hit targets up to 800 Km. The BrahMos has been one of the most successful joint ventures in the Indian weapon manufacturing industry. The missile is being successfully exported to the Philippines with Russian support, and more countries are showing interest in it. The BrahMos missile is a product of BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture between India and Russia.

