India has taken a firm stand on tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump for its decision to buy Russian oil, with the central government saying it would take all steps to protect the country's national interest. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also chair a cabinet meeting to assess the impact of Trump's tariffs. This comes a day after he said that he is "ready to pay" the price to "protect the interest of farmers and fishermen". India faces a 50 per cent tariff on its products, barring a few exceptions, and the US President has ruled out talks with New Delhi until a dispute over tariffs is resolved.

