  Trump tariffs: 'Have deep strategic ties,' US Senator slams Trump over 50% levy on India

  Trump tariffs: 'Have deep strategic ties,' US Senator slams Trump over 50% levy on India

Trump tariffs LIVE updates: India faces a 50 per cent tariff on its products, barring a few exceptions, and US President Donald Trump has ruled out talks with New Delhi until a dispute over tariffs is resolved.

PM Modi (left) and US President Donald Trump (right)
PM Modi (left) and US President Donald Trump (right) Image Source : AP
Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

India has taken a firm stand on tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump for its decision to buy Russian oil, with the central government saying it would take all steps to protect the country's national interest. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also chair a cabinet meeting to assess the impact of Trump's tariffs. This comes a day after he said that he is "ready to pay" the price to "protect the interest of farmers and fishermen". India faces a 50 per cent tariff on its products, barring a few exceptions, and the US President has ruled out talks with New Delhi until a dispute over tariffs is resolved. 

Stay tuned to catch all the live updates:

 

Live updates :Trump tariffs: PM Modi to chair cabinet meet at 1 pm today

  • 11:29 AM (IST)Aug 08, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Far more sinister reason for this, says Cong's Karti Chidambaram on Trump tariffs

    Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has said that there "is a far more sinister reason" for Trump imposing 50 per cent tariffs on India. "...I believe that the Pakistan Army, through its commercial corporations, has a very strong commercial relationship, perhaps with the Trump administration. It's a fact that Field Marshal Munir is going to the US for the second time, which is unprecedented... He is definitely not acting as a friend of India," he told ANI.

  • 11:20 AM (IST)Aug 08, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Donald Trump rules out trade talks with India amid tariff row

    US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) ruled out trade talks with India until a dispute over tariffs is resolved. This comes days after his administration imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian products over New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil. Click here to read more.

  • 11:15 AM (IST)Aug 08, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    India is a strategic partner, says top US official

    Amid tariffs imposed by Trump, a top US official has said that India is a "strategic partner" of the United States with whom Washington has engaged "in a full and frank dialogue".

    "What I can say in terms of India is, the President has been very clear in terms of the concerns he has regarding the trade imbalance, regarding the concerns he has when it comes to the purchase of Russian oil. You have seen him take action directly on that...India is a strategic partner with whom we engage in a full and frank dialogue. That will continue..." said Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State, Tommy Pigott.

  • 11:09 AM (IST)Aug 08, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    50% tariffs imposed on India

    The Trump administration has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India. Earlier, it had imposed a 25 per cent that came into effect on August 7. The additional levy of 25 per cent will take effect from August 27.

  • 11:07 AM (IST)Aug 08, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    How Trump's tariff tirade may be fueling Russia-India-China troika revival

    Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India later this year, confirmed National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday. His visit comes at a time when India is facing constant pressure from the United States (US) for buying Russian oil and has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian products, barring a few exceptions. Click here to read more.

  • 11:07 AM (IST)Aug 08, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    PM Modi to chair cabinet meeting today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a cabinet meeting at 1 pm today to assess the impact of tariffs imposed by the US.

