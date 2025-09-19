India-US trade deal talks 'positive' and 'forward-looking', both sides pursuing early outcomes: MEA The MEA’s remarks came just days after India and the US held the first round of talks on a bilateral trade agreement. This was the first such meeting since US President Donald Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that the talks on the trade deal between India and the United States were yielding positive results and both sides had agreed to strengthen efforts to achieve mutually beneficial goals.

“A team from the United States Trade Representative, led by Assistant USTR Brenden Lynch, held meetings at the Ministry of Commerce on 16 September 2025 to take forward the ongoing negotiations for a trade deal with the US. The discussions were positive and forward-looking, covering various aspects of the trade deal. It was decided to intensify efforts to achieve the early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Analysing US’ move on Chabahar Port, says MEA

Commenting on the US revocation of the sanctions waiver related to Iran's Chabahar Port, Jaiswal said New Delhi was analysing the implications of the move.

“We are currently examining the implications this revocation has for India,” he said.

Ministry of Commerce reacts on talks over trade deal

On September 16, Assistant US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch met with Rajesh Agrawal, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in New Delhi to discuss the next steps in the trade negotiations.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said the result of the talks were positive and both nations have decided to intensify efforts to reach a conclusion soon.

