India-US trade deal nearing 'finish line', Washington assures New Delhi of tariff edge over rivals

While the certainty surrounding the India-US trade deal continues, New Delhi has been assured by Washington that it would enjoy a considerable tariff advantage over peer economies. However, this would largely depend on the final tariff structure, as negotiations continue over the proposed pact.

"The US has assured India of a comparative tariff advantage over its competitors in the trade deal. We will have to see how the tariff framework unfolds," news agency ANI quoted a senior government official as saying.

Discussions are underway between two sides, and India is eyeing to close the first tranche of the deal by the end of the current financial year (FY), the official underlined, adding that talks are simultaneously being held over the larger Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) as well.

The official also told ANI that the initial package would not include issue related to services, which would be taken up in the second tranche and eventually form the larger BTA. He "described the shape the final agreement will take, a legal text with annexures, along with a dedicated chapter on customs and trade facilitation."

'India-US trade pact approaching finishing line'

India and the US have been engaged in talks since 2025 to finalise the trade deal. India has been extremely particularly about the deal, eyeing to protect its interests. It is eyeing better tariffs than its competitors for its goods in the US market.

Because of this, analysts say, the two sides are taking time to finalise the deal, but External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on Saturday emphasised that the bulk of issues have already been sorted and the trade pact is approaching the 'finishing line'.

"Well, it's certainly our hope, and in many ways anticipation that we are at the last stretch. That's not a secret," he said at an interactive session at the HT Leadership Summit. "There is the last stretch of issues and in many cases these concerns are not so much at our end, because the changes have been more at the American end than our end."

"The hope is that we should close it out soon. It's always the case that in that last period, everybody's impatient," he noted.

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