Thursday, August 04, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India, US to hold military exercise near China border amid rising tensions

India, US to hold military exercise near China border amid rising tensions

The Americans are in a tense relationship with the Chinese due to the Taiwan issue while the Indian military has been in a standoff with them since May 2020 timeframe.

Paras Bisht Edited By: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 New Delhi Updated on: August 04, 2022 7:05 IST
India, US military exercise, India-china border, Yudhabhyas, Indian army, US Army, China, Taiwan
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) India and US would be holding their regular Yudhabhyas series of wargames in the Auli area in Uttarakhand near the China border.

Highlights

  • India, US to hold wargames in October in Uttarakhand
  • This will further strengthen the military ties between the two nations
  • This would be the 18th Yudhabhyas wargames between India and the US

India and US will hold their regular Yudhabhyas series of wargames in the Auli area in Uttarakhand near the China border. The exercise would be held from October 18 to 31 in the mountainous terrain in the area which has seen the additional deployment of assets and troops in the last two years. 

Further strengthening their military ties, the exercise planned many months in advance would see the two armies practice counter-terrorist operations along with many drills during the exercise. This would be the 18th of the Yudhabhyas wargames between India and the US to help enhance interoperability between the two sides.

Also Read | Nancy Pelosi leaves Taiwan amid massive China protest

The two armies had last held the wargames in Alaska where they carried out drills in extremely cold conditions. The Americans are in a tense relationship with the Chinese due to the Taiwan issue while the Indian military has been in a standoff with them since May 2020 timeframe. 

(ANI Inputs)

Related Stories
J&K: Indian Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Poonch; patrolling intensified

J&K: Indian Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Poonch; patrolling intensified

J&K: Pakistani woman arrested for crossing LoC in Poonch

J&K: Pakistani woman arrested for crossing LoC in Poonch

India-China military talks: Both sides hold high-level discussions on Indian side of LAC

India-China military talks: Both sides hold high-level discussions on Indian side of LAC

Kargil Vijay Diwas: How the 'Golden arrows' squadron brought victory home

Kargil Vijay Diwas: How the 'Golden arrows' squadron brought victory home

Kargil Vijay Diwas: The Capture of Chorbat La | The turning point of the war

Kargil Vijay Diwas: The Capture of Chorbat La | The turning point of the war

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: India pays tributes to gallant Kargil war heroes, martyred soldiers

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: India pays tributes to gallant Kargil war heroes, martyred soldiers

India's enemies beware: Army inducts technologically advanced vehicles into inventory | Watch

India's enemies beware: Army inducts technologically advanced vehicles into inventory | Watch

Rajnath Sing-led panel clears arms procurement worth Rs 28,732cr for Army

Rajnath Sing-led panel clears arms procurement worth Rs 28,732cr for Army

Also Read | US, Indonesia hold joint military drills amid China concerns

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News