India-US trade deal likely amid Trump tariffs? American chief negotiator to arrive tonight for talks India-US trade deal: The development comes after the two nations showed signs of easing the tensions after Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India, citing New Delhi's decision to buy Russian crude.

New Delhi:

India and the United States are expected to hold trade talks on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI, quoting a government official. They further said that US chief negotiator Brendan Lynch, Trump aide and Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, will be arriving in India on Monday tonight for the trade talks.

The development comes after the two nations showed signs of easing the tensions after Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India, citing New Delhi's decision to buy Russian crude. The Trump administration has regularly criticised India for buying Russian oil, alleging that it is fueling the war in Ukraine.

Easing of tensions?

Initially, the Trump administration had imposed 25 per cent tariffs on India. Later, it further imposed 25 per cent tariffs, taking the total levy to 50 per cent. The additional tariffs came into effect on August 27.

However, last week, Trump said that India and the US will continue to hold negotiations on the trade deal, calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'good friend'. "I am pleased to announce that India and the United States are continuing negotiations to address the trade barriers between our two nations... I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our great countries!" Trump had posted on social media.

Later, PM Modi welcomed Trump's remark, saying he "deeply appreciates and fully reciprocates" the US President's sentiments. "Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership," said PM Modi in an 'X' (formerly Twitter) post.