India-US relations have grown from strength to strength: Modi in new year greetings to Trump

PM Modi and President Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to US President Donald Trump and conveyed his New Year greetings on behalf of the nation. The Prime Minister wished President Trump, his family and the people of the United States good health, prosperity and success in the New Year.

Speaking to President of the United States, PM Modi stated India-US relations have grown from strength to strength. PM highlighted significant progress made in deepening strategic partnership in previous year and expressed desire to continue to work with President Trump for enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Responding back to PM Modi, President Trump wished the people of India prosperity and progress in the New Year. He expressed satisfaction at the achievements in the relationship in the last few years and reiterated his readiness for further deepening bilateral cooperation.