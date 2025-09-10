India-US in 'active dialogue' to establish a free trade agreement: Piyush Goyal The India-US trade deal talsk hit a roadblock after Trump's additional 25 per cent tariffs on Indian imports, causing a downgrade in the ties between New Delhi and Washington.

New Delhi:

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday that India is in "active dialogue" with the United States on a free trade agreement. He added that talks are also underway in New Delhi with the European Union to conclude a trade deal, and discussions are being held with New Zealand on a similar pact.

"We are in active dialogue with the USA and New Zealand for a trade agreement," Goyal said at a FICCI industry event.

The minister noted that India has already signed trade agreements with Mauritius, the UAE and Australia, and added that "the second tranche of the trade agreement with Australia will be finalised soon."