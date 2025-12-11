India, US conclude two-day trade talks in Delhi, vow to continue 'purposeful and positive engagements' A delegation led by Deputy US Trade Representative Rick Switzer was in New Delhi for the talks. The visit was Ambassador Switzer's first to India after assuming his current office.

New Delhi:

India and the US on Thursday concluded two-day talks in New Delhi, during which both sides exchanged views on key trade-related matters, including ongoing negotiations for a mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement, news agency PTI reported, quoting commerce ministry sources.

As per the sources, both sides agreed to continue the current purposeful and positive engagements.

A delegation led by Deputy US Trade Representative Rick Switzer was in New Delhi for the talks. The visit was Ambassador Switzer's first to India after assuming his current office. During the visit, he met Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, and other senior Indian officials.

"The visit served as an opportunity for both sides to have productive exchanges on a wide gamut of items related to India-US trade and economic ties, including the ongoing negotiations for a mutually beneficial India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement," they added.

India-US working on trade pact

The visit comes at a crucial time, as both nations are working to finalise the first tranche of the pact.

In February, leaders of the two countries directed officials to negotiate an agreement. It was planned to conclude the first tranche of the pact by the fall of 2025. So far, six rounds of negotiations have been held. The agreement aims to more than double bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030, from the current USD 191 billion.

The US remained India's largest trading partner for the fourth straight year in 2024–25, with bilateral trade totalling USD 131.84 billion, including USD 86.5 billion in Indian exports.

PM Modi speaks to Trump

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump today, during which the two leaders reviewed the progress of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

As per an official release, both leaders expressed satisfaction at the consistent strengthening of bilateral ties and reaffirmed their commitment to deepen cooperation across critical sectors. During the conversation, both leaders highlighted the need to maintain strong momentum in efforts aimed at boosting bilateral trade. They noted that expanding commercial engagement remains central to the economic pillar of the partnership, the release added.

