OPINION | India-US ties: Trump trouble is temporary Donald Trump's comment was no doubt sarcastic. It appears to be borne out of frustation. It also reflects his admission of mistake. For the first time, Trump gave the global power certificate to China and admitted that he is worried about India, Russia and China coming together.

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump has practically admitted that his remarks against India have worked adversely. He has admitted that he could not force Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept his demands. Trump has publicly admitted that his 50 pc tariff move has alienated India from the US. On Friday, Trump wrote on social media, "Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together! President Donald J Trump." The remark was sarcastic, and, on the same day, while talking to reporters, Trump did his U-turn act.



Trump said, "I don't think we have (lost India to China). I've been very disappointed that India would be buying so much oil, as you know, from Russia. And I let them know that."

Trump extended an olive branch towards India. He said, "I always will, I will always be friends with Modi, he is a great Prime Minister, he is great....I just don't like what he is doing at this particular moment, but India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to worry about."

In Delhi, Prime Minister Modi reacted on X on Saturday, "Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership."

Donald Trump's comment on the Truth Social platform was no doubt sarcastic. It appears to be borne out of frustation. It also reflects his admission of mistake. For the first time, Trump gave the global power certificate to China and admitted that he is worried about India, Russia and China coming together.

Trump knows it is he who is responsible for pushing India towards China, but he is never going to admit that. The entire world has seen the excesses committed by Trump on India. He provoked Modi, tried to bully him, but the Indian Prime Minister was neither shaken nor did he give in.

India's reply was precise, calculated and targeted. American experts had been saying for the last several days that it is Trump who converted an old friend like India into an enemy. Trump admitted his action through his social media comment.

The question is: Is the chasm between India and the US deep? Is it permanent? There are many in the US administration who say that Trump has a blow hot, blow cold habit. He has probably realised that breaking off friendly ties with India will prove to be a loss. None should be surprised if Trump changes his tune after some days, as he did on Saturday.

But India's stand is quite clear. India-US relationship does not depend on the mood and fads of an individual. Today, the world is witnessing a changed India. It is not going to compromise on the issue of self-respect.

