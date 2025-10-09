'India-UK ties are reaching new heights': PM Modi after meeting Keir Starmer 'India-UK ties are reaching new heights': PM Modi says in joint press conference with Keir Starmer

Mumbai:

The India-United Kingdom bilateral ties are reaching new heights following the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement (CETA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday while addressing a joint press conference with Keir Starmer after holding bilateral talks with the UK PM in Mumbai.

"Under the leadership of PM Starmer, India and UK relations have seen significant progress. In July this year, during my visit to the UK, we signed the historic Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA)," he said.

"Today, along with Prime Minister Starmer, the largest and most influential delegation from the education sector so far. It is a matter of great happiness that nine universities from the UK are now set to open their campuses in India," PM Modi added.

Speaking about the India-UK agreement, PM Modi said the pact will bring down import costs between the two countries, create new employment opportunities for the youth and increase trade while benefiting industries and consumers.

"Your visit to India within just a few months of signing the Agreement, with the biggest business delegation ever accompanying you, is a symbol of the new vigour in India-UK partnership," he dded.

India's growth is remarkable: Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer said It is significant that we are meeting in Mumbai as India's economic and financial capital, because India's growth story is remarkable. "I want to congratulate the PM on his leadership, aiming to be the world's 3rd largest economy by 2028. Your vision of Viksit Bharat is to make it a completely developed country by 2047," he said.

The UK PM said everything he has seen is absolute proof that India is on track to succeed in that. "We want to be partners on that journey. My visit this week is about doubling down on the potential of our trade deal for the benefit of all of us. That's why I have brought a record 126 British businesses with me to India this week," he added.