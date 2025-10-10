India, UK sign USD 468 million deal for Martlet lightweight missiles | All you need to know The lightweight multirole missiles, popularly known as Martlet, a mythical bird, has been developed by Thales Air Defence. The missiles weigh 13 kg, even though it has a speed which is 1.5 more than the speed of sound.

Aiming to strengthen its armed forces and modernise them, India has signed a USD 468 million deal with the United Kingdom (UK) to procure lightweight multirole missile (LMM) systems. The development comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his British counterpart Keir Starmer during a meeting with the latter in Mumbai.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence of the UK said the deal would not only help India, but also assist the British defence industry in generating as many as 700 jobs in Northern Island. It further said the deal would also pave the way for a "broader complex weapons partnership between the UK and India."

"The contract is set to deliver UK-manufactured Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM) built in Belfast to the Indian Army, representing another significant boost for the UK defence industry and delivering on the Government’s Plan for Change," the UK defence ministry's statement read, adding that "the air defence missiles and launchers being manufactured for India are the same as those currently produced in Belfast for Ukraine".

What are lightweight multirole missiles?

The lightweight multirole missiles, popularly known as Martlet, a mythical bird, has been developed by Thales Air Defence. The missiles weigh 13 kg, even though it has a speed which is 1.5 more than the speed of sound. The missiles can strikes its target, both on the land and in the air, within a distance of 6 km. However, these missiles are generally used for air defence operations.

The Thales Air Defence had particularly designed this missile for the Royal British Navy to meet its "Future Air-to-Surface Guided Weapon (Light)" needs. The Martlet, which the British armed forces have been using since 2019, was recently used by the Ukrainian forces in its war against Russia. The missile, according to Thales, could also be used via helicopters.

"This will further support India’s air defence capabilities and, in the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, meet the current and future requirements of the Indian Ministry of Defence, and support a long-term collaboration on complex weapons between the two countries," said the UK and India in a joint statement on Thursday.