India TV 'She' Conclave: Rahul Gandhi is undeserving of the position that he holds, says Kangana Ranaut

Film star and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut has said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi "is undeserving of the position that he holds".

She said, "Getting a position is fine, it's no sin, but in our film industry there are many such 'Mummy Ke Laals' (sons of Moms) who have even got hit films to their credit. You cannot crucify them for this. I have no bitterness towards them, but I feel they are undeserving."

Replying to questions from India TV anchor Saurav Sharma in the daylong 'She' Conclave devoted to women personalities, Kangana Ranaut said, "Rahul Gandhi, during the last 10 years, has been consistently doing standup comedy in Parliament. My most favourite standup comedy is the one when he brings pictures of gods to the House, showing their 'Abhay Mudra' and claiming that they are brand ambassadors of Congress".

On her remark that Rahul Gandhi should be tested for drugs, Kangana Ranaut replied, "I think that day it was really absurd. I got a little concerned about him, but I'm sure he is a responsible person. Aisa Kuch Nahin Hai. But the absurdities that he resorted to on that day in Parliament, everybody was wondering what he was up to. Nobody could fathom."

The actor-director of the movie 'Emergency' was quite critical about Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru too.

Kangana Ranaut said, "Since our Independence, mistakes were committed by Jawaharlal Nehru. The mistakes began from that time. We clearly showed it in the movie. If you go through history books, by the time Nehru was completing his term, he was a 'very big failure'. So much so that his daughter washed her hands of his legacy, which is very evident in her memoir. It is evident in her memoir. Do not look surprised. If you ask me whether there were better leaders than him, who could have led the country, I will say, Yes."

Ranaut then spoke about Indira Gandhi. She said, "If you compare the manner in which Modi ji is running our country versus the rule by Nehru ji's daughter, Farq Sabko Dikhta Hai (the difference is visible to all). You don't get life values from bank balance, nor from DNA or bloodline, nor from heredity, and neither from PR. A human being's character evolves drop by drop over decades."

About Indira Gandhi, Kangana Ranaut said, "If you ask a weightlifter to lift 250 kg weight within a week, he can break his spine. These people (from the Nehru family) had no experience. They got everything on a platter. That's why Indira Gandhi cannot justify playing the role of a leader like our Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji does, or Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel did, or Lal Bahadur Shastri did. She could not do that."

Film industry

Kangana Ranaut appealed to people to watch her movie 'Emergency' on Netflix. Kangana referred to her social media comment after a positive review by filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, in which she had written, "Film industry must come out of its hate and prejudices and acknowledge good work, thanks for breaking that barrier ..of pre-conceived notions, my message to all filmi intellectuals, never keep any notions about me, mujhe samajhne ki koshish bhi mat karna, main pahunch se baahar hoon."

Kangana said, "How can people have an expanded vision of my intellect? How can you have an expanded point of view of my intellect? It is so much beneath my intellect. I want film industry people, the types of films that they make, and the characters that they create; they must not keep pre-conceived notions about me. Yeh Na Sochen Ki Unhen Pata Hai Woh Kya Karegi, Hum Uski Buddhi Ko Samajhte Hain. Hamen Pata Hai, Iski Limits Kya Hai. (They must not presume that they know what I will do, that they understand my intellect. I know their limits.) She added, "Yeh Jo Bollywoodiyas Hain, Inko Mere Baare Me Kuch Andaza Lagana Hi Nahin Chahiye, Bilkul Bhi." (These Bollywoodiyas should not presume anything about me at all.)

On obstacles faced by her movie 'Emergency' from the Censor Board and others, Kangana Ranaut said, "This movie was about an important chapter of our history. It ends with the assassination of the Indian Prime Minister. There were several international powers and leading and misleading elements involved. Nobody made a movie on this because it was a sensitive subject."

Ranaut said, "Ten years ago, there used to be riots, blasts, plane hijackings, and attacks on hotels by terrorists, but today law and order has greatly improved. We are able to breathe freely and feel safe. This is a commendable thing done by our Prime Minister, our security forces, and our Home Minister. So many rumours were circulated about this movie. I got threats. I was asked not to even name Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, forget showing his visuals. When people give such threats, what remains of the Censor Board and Law and Order? Freedom of Speech? I was attacked at an airport. I think the credit for the movie reaching the theatres and now being shown on Netflix was possible because of the balanced manner in which the BJP government acted. I am fortunate that people got the chance to see this movie."

Asked about the reaction of her own party leaders, Kangana replied, "Those in our party who were victims of the Emergency watched it and said this was the right depiction of Indira Gandhi. She became PM thrice and got a huge majority. So there was as much hate and angst as there was love for her in the people's hearts. So much love-and-hate relationship, and that too during a period of turmoil. It never happened that the nation had no opposition. Sabko Ulta Taang Diya Tha Unhone (She hanged all of them feet up). This love-and-hate relationship was depicted well in the movie."

On the present state of the Mumbai film industry, Kangana said, "Groupism is still there; gang-ism and bullying are still there. Much has been debated on nepotism after Sushant Singh Rajput's tragedy. If I do anything, all FIRs are filed against me; the whole world comes after me. But why should I justify it to you? I can say what the hell I want to say because I have to fight all the cases, and I have to face the consequences. I can say anything I want to say."

On politics, the MP from Mandi replied, "Honestly, I have zero interest in politics. I am not even a politician. I just work as a postman (daakiya) for our hill people who have their grievances to forward to the government. I am not a politician, nor have I dreams of becoming a politician. I am happy being an artiste because my mind works faster in this field."