India TV 'She' Conclave: 'Leaders like Modi come but once in a century, if not more', says Diya Kumari

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and scion of the Jaipur royal family, Diya Kumari, has said, "Leaders like Narendra Modi come but once in a century, if not more. Modi has begun to change the mindset of the people of India by implementing path-breaking schemes."

Diya Kumari was replying to questions from India TV anchor Saurav Sharma at the daylong 'She' India TV Conclave devoted to women personalities here.

The Deputy CM said: "My ideal is Narendra Modi. Such personalities come but once in a century, if not more. He is changing the mindset of Indians, promoting women in politics and other spheres, and implementing path-breaking schemes like cleanliness, Ujjwala, etc., for the upliftment of farmers, youths and other weaker sections. The mindset of society has begun to change. Modi Ji is doing a great work. Jitna Dhanyavad Den, Kam Hai. Modiji mere ideal hain."

Asked about her ambition, Diya Kumari said: "The building of a Viksit, Sarvashreshta (Developed, Best) Rajasthan".

Asked whether there was no chance of Congress returning to power if she became the Chief Minister, Diya Kumar replied: "Yeh Mere Mukhya Mantri Banne Ki Baat Nahin Hai (It is not a question of me becoming the CM). Aisi Koi Baat Hi Nahin Hai. (There is no such question). Congress will always remain in opposition, whether in Rajasthan, or in other states, or at the Centre."

Asked whether induction of Priyanka Gandhi in the leadership could make any change to Congress' electoral prospects, Diya Kumari replied: "Let her party introspect. Let the brother and sister decide among themselves. Their party is still involved in infighting. They lost in Rajasthan due to infighting, and that infighting still continues."

Asked whether she lost her chance when Bhajanlal Sharma was declared the CM, Diya Kumari replied: "I don't think so. Our party is disciplined. Whatever the top leadership decides, we follow it."

To another related question, Diya Kumari said, "If somebody asks why I was made the Deputy Chief Minister, I don't think it is their concern. (Mujhe Lagta Hai, Who Unka Prashna Nahin Hai). But my work speaks (Lekin Kaam Bolta Hai), and in both my constituencies, go and ask anybody whether I worked or not, whether I visit the constituency often or not, they will reply to this question."

Diya Kumari won on BJP ticket from Sawai Madhopur as MLA in 2013 and she won from Rajsamand as MP in 2019. In 2023, she won from Jaipur's Vidhyadhar Nagar as MLA on BJP ticket.

On some critics saying that she was made the Deputy CM because of her royal lineage, Diya Kumari replied: "Woh unka thought process ho sakta hai. Par Aisa Nahin Hai. (It can be their thought process, but it is not so). Normally, people have this perception that I came to politics easily because of my background. It is not so."

Diya Kumari said: "When I joined politics, I was offered a tough seat from Sawai Madhopur. For a woman to go from Jaipur to Sawai Madhopur to contest was not easy. My kids were young at that time, but I accepted the challenge. Then I was offered ticket from Rajsamand, which is four-hour travel from Jaipur to Mewar region. Rajsamand itself is a big Lok Sabha constituency. It was not easy. Yet, I was happy that my party gave me the chance. I contested from these places, though I was not their daughter (Main wahan ki beti nahin thi). Even my election from Jaipur was not easy going. Yet the experience I had in life was more important."