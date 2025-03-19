India TV 'She' Conclave: IPS officers Chhaya Sharma and Nupur Prasad on heroism, breaking stereotypes At the India TV 'She' Conclave, IPS officers Chhaya Sharma and Nupur Prasad shared personal experiences from their policing careers, highlighting stories of courage, leadership, and breaking gender stereotypes.

At the India TV 'She' Conclave, senior IPS officers Chhaya Sharma and Nupur Prasad shared powerful anecdotes and insights from their remarkable journeys in the Indian Police Service. The session, marked by honesty and inspiration, highlighted the challenges and triumphs of breaking stereotypes in a male-dominated profession.

Chhaya Sharma, Special Commissioner with the Delhi Police and a 1999-batch officer, spoke about the importance of real empowerment. “It’s not just about having a seat at the table—it’s about making your own decisions,” she said. Known for leading the team that cracked the Nirbhaya case, Sharma reflected on how grit, empathy, and resilience shape effective leadership.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)India TV 'She' Conclave

Joining her on stage was Nupur Prasad, Joint Commissioner, Delhi Police, and a 2007-batch officer. Echoing a powerful message, she said, “There’s no gender for any work. Policing, like any other profession, is about commitment and courage.”

Both officers called for greater representation of women in politics and public life, urging young women to step forward and take charge of the nation’s future. Their stories not only celebrated personal milestones but also underscored a larger narrative—of courage, change, and the unwavering spirit of women in uniform.