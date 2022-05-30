India TV Samvaad: 'BJP must understand what Rahul Gandhi has been warning them about,' says Salman Khurshid

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi in a debate with Congress leader Salman Khurshid at India TV Samvaad on Monday.

India TV Samvaad: Debating on how the Narendra Modi government administered the country for 8 years, Congress leader Salman Khurshid said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should understand what Rahul Gandhi has been warning them about.

Salman Khurshid was clarifying Rahul Gandhi's 'Sri Lanka' remark wherein he drew a parallel between India and Sri Lanka. Khurshid said that Rahul Gandhi warned the government that "our path is not correct". "BJP should understand what Rahul Gandhi has been saying was a warning."

Salman Khurshid was in a debate with BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi at India TV Samvaad on Monday.

Happiness index has dipped: Khurshid

Talking about the government's performance in the past eight years, Khurshid said: "The happiness index has dipped in the country over the last 8 years. "China has occupied our land, how can we say that we are happy," he said.

Khurshid, Trivedi lock horn over Covid management

Congress leader Salman Khurshid said that the government failed to provide medicine and oxygen to the people during the pandemic. He said that the toll was much high than the figure shared by the government. BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi was quick to respond saying the government tried its best to handle the situation and questioned the opposition parties' stand on vaccination. He said that rumours were being spread by opposition leaders against Covid vaccines. He also attacked Rahul Gandhi over his 'Morbid' remark.

Khurshid attacks Modi govt over Hijab controversy

Salman Khurshid attacked the Modi government over Hijab controversy. He said that the government is trying to end the diversity. "BJP should tell what is the problem it has from hijab?" he asked.

BJP should not bring Lord Ram into politics: Khurshid

Salman Khurshid said that the BJP should not bring Lord Ram into politics. He added that the country respects Lord Ram and people have accepted the Supreme Court's verdict.

To mark the 8th anniversary of Modi government, India TV organised a mega conclave 'India TV Samvaad' in New Delhi on May 30, 2022, where top central ministers, BJP leaders, and those from opposition quarters spoke about the performance of the Modi government. The day-long conclave began with an opening remark by India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma.

