India TV Samvaad: BJP's Rakesh Tripathi, Congress' Akhilesh Pratap Singh, SP's Rajpal Kashyap share insights

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Samvaad: Rakesh Tripathi Akhilesh Pratap Singh and Rajpal Kashyap take the stage.

The political battleground for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has intensified, with all parties gearing up to strengthen their strongholds. While the BJP is entrenched in its strategies for the upcoming electoral battle, the I.N.D.I.A bloc is preparing to enter the arena of electoral warfare. The India TV Samvaad platform, set in Lucknow ahead of the elections, witnessed spokespersons Rakesh Tripathi from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Akhilesh Pratap Singh from the Congress, and Rajpal Kashyap from the Samajwadi Party taking the stage. The discussion also revealed insights into the seat-sharing arrangement within I.N.D.I.A bloc.

The public shows support for Modi’s third term - BJP

Rakesh Tripathi, the spokesperson for the BJP, asserted that "the people of Uttar Pradesh and the nation have made up their minds to see Narendra Modi become the Prime Minister for the third time. He expressed confidence in winning more than 400 seats in the upcoming elections." Regarding the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, the BJP spokesperson stated that "opposition parties had declined the invitation to the event, thinking that the public would not vote for them." He criticised them for working against public sentiment, only to blame EVMs after losing elections, emphasising that the real issue lies in their intentions.

Congress questions expedited Temple construction—Akhilesh Pratap Singh

On the same platform, Akhilesh Pratap Singh of the Congress questioned the hurried construction of the temple, stating that today Lord Rama is being consecrated in a partially built temple. He highlighted opposition to this from scholars, including Shankaracharyas, emphasising that the proper rituals and procedures should be followed. Singh suggested that the event is being politically exploited, using Lord Rama for electoral gains. He urged people to leave religious matters to religious leaders, warning against turning all actions into political endeavors.