India TV Samvaad: Akhilesh Yadav hits out at BJP, says it will be defeated in 2024

India TV Samvaad: Akhilesh Yadav, former Chief Minister, engages with the audience at India TV Samvaad.

Akhilesh Yadav, former Chief Minister, engages with the audience at India TV Samvaad and expresses confidence in the BJP's defeat in the upcoming 2024 elections. Yadav shares his insights on the political landscape, outlining reasons he believes will contribute to the BJP's potential defeat and discussing alternative strategies for the opposition. The Samajwadi Party leader articulates his party's stance on various issues, highlighting key areas where they plan to challenge the ruling party in the run-up to the elections.

Allegations against BJP

Yadav asserted that while the people of the state openly supported the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during elections, the ruling government has been discriminatory, particularly against Uttar Pradesh. He accused the Modi government of failing to deliver promised expressways in the state.

Youth unemployment concerns

Highlighting the issue of youth unemployment, Akhilesh Yadav points out that the unemployed youth are wandering on the streets. He questioned the effectiveness of the government's MOUs worth crores of rupees, emphasising the lack of visible results on the ground.

BJP's rhetoric vs. reality

The Samajwadi Party leader criticises the BJP, alleging that both the central and state governments are focused on propaganda and not on actual work. He claimed that inflation is distressing the public, and those who raise their voice against it are labelled as traitors.

Social issues

Yadav expressed concern about the rising suicide cases among the poor due to economic hardship. He accused the government of turning a blind eye to these issues and suppressing any dissent by branding it as anti-national.

2024 voter's assessment

Predicting the 2024 elections, Akhilesh Yadav suggested that the electorate will evaluate the government's performance based on critical issues such as the establishment of new hospitals, doubling farmers' income, and providing employment opportunities to the youth.