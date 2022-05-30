Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Samvaad: 'Country progressing on path of Ram Rajya', says Morari Bapu

Highlights Ram Katha preacher Morari Bapu spoke on India TV Samvaad today.

He said that India was progressing on the path of 'Ram Rajya'.

He said the Modi government has done a commendable job in difficult circumstances.

India TV Samvaad, Morari Bapu News: Hailing the work done by the Modi government during Covid pandemic, noted Ram Katha preacher Morari Bapu on Monday said that India was progressing on the path of 'Ram Rajya'. "The Modi government has done a commendable job in difficult circumstances," he said.

Speaking on India TV Samvaad conclave in New Delhi, Morari Bapu said it was Mahatma Gandhi who had envisaged the idea of Ram Rajya. Responding to a question about India's image in the world, Morari Bapu said that the international community now sees India with respect.

"India's image has changed considerably in the last eight years. The government took good steps in difficult situation," Morari Bapu said.

When asked that some people raise questions over Ayodhya'a Ram Mandir, Morari Bapu stopped short of making any remark and said,"...kuch to log kahengey...logon ka kaam hai kahna."

Latest India News