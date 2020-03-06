India TV's Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma to be awarded with honorary doctorate from Kumaun University

Image Source : PTI A file photo of India TV's Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, who is all set to be awarded with a honorary doctorate on Saturday (PTI)

India TV's Editor-in-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma is all set to be conferred with an honorary doctorate at the sixteenth convocation ceremony of Kumaun University on Saturday, the varsity administration has said. Sharma, the anchor of award-winning news show Aap Ki Adalat and a recipient of Padma Bhushan, will be honoured with a Doctor of Literature (D.Litt) at the high-profile convocation ceremony at the Nainital-based campus of the university.

While Union Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will be the chief guest at Saturday's event, Uttarakhand's higher education minister Dr DS Rawat and the state's agriculture minister Subodh Uniyal will be the guest of honours. All three of them are scheduled to address the students and other dignitaries at the ceremony.

Besides Sharma, Kumaun University will also award honorary doctorates to Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachood (LLD, or Doctor of Law) and Dr Saumitra Rawat, the head of Surgical Gastroenterology and Liver Transplant at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Dr Rawat will be bestowed with a doctorate in science, or D.Sc, the university has said.

All the three eminent personalities will receive their respective doctorates from the university's vice-chancellor, Professor KS Rana.

A veteran of over three-and-a-half decades in journalism, it was Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat show, first broadcast in 1993, that made him a household name. To his credit, the senior journalist has interviewed close to 1,000 high-profile guests on his show.

Besides heading the India TV Group, Rajat Sharma is also the President of the News Broadcasters' Association (NBA), the peak broadcasters' body of India.