India TV Poll: Will demand for full statehood for Delhi benefit AAP in 2024 elections? Know public opinion

India TV Opinion Poll: The demand to grant full statehood status to Delhi has once again surfaced in discussions. This demand isn't recent but has been present for a long time, yet there has been no resolution between the central government and the Delhi administration regarding this matter. The demand has gained momentum particularly after the Aam Aadmi Party came to power in Delhi. India TV recently conducted a survey concerning this matter, and the outcomes were as follows.

In our survey, we asked the general population, "Will AAP benefit from the demand for full statehood for Delhi in the 2024 elections?". We presented three options for the respondents: 'Yes,' 'No,' and 'Can't say'. The public actively participated in our survey, with a total of 8,834 individuals expressing their viewpoints. The majority of respondents opted for the 'No' choice, while a portion of individuals believe that the ruling party will be benefitted and only a few were not sure.

Talking about the exit figures of the poll, a total of 8,834 people took part in this poll. In this, 27 per cent of people chose the 'Yes' option. Whereas, 70 per cent of people opted for the 'No' choice. At the same time, 3 per cent of people also were not sure so they chose the option 'Can't say'.

