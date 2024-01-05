India TV Poll: Will Arvind Kejriwal's repeated skipping of ED summons increase his troubles?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has once again refused to appear before the Enforcement Directorate following the 'third' summons to join the investigation in the alleged excise policy case. The Enforcement Directorate may issue its fourth summons to him to join the investigation. The sources said the ED is currently examining Kejriwal's five-page reply sent to the investigating officer of the case on Wednesday and may reject his charges of calling the summons illegal.

The agency may issue its fourth summons to Kejriwal as per provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said. He was earlier asked to depose on November 2 and December 21 in 2023 and January 3 this year.