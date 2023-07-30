India TV Poll Results: Will Modi govt be able to bring Uniform Civil Code Bill in Monsoon session?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Will the Modi government be able to bring the Uniform Civil Code Bill in the Monsoon session?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government could introduce a bill on implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament. However, many Opposition parties have echoed indifference and may oppose the bill when tabled in Parliament.

In order to know if the whole Opposition would back the bill for the same, India TV floated a poll wherein it asked readers to respond whether "the Modi government be able to bring the Uniform Civil Code Bill in the Monsoon session?"

As of writing the article, around 3,400 people have voted and the majority (70 per cent) believe that the Bhartiya Janata Party-led government will be able to pass the bill in the parliament. Whereas 25 per cent believe the bill would not be passed. Moreover, 5 per cent voted for "can't say".

What is UCC?

UCC means having a common law for all citizens of the country that is not based on religion. Personal laws and laws related to inheritance, adoption and succession are likely to be covered by a common code. Notably, the implementation of the common code has been part of the BJP's election manifestos.

