India TV Poll Results: Will entire Opposition support Kejriwal on Delhi bill? Know public opinion

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been seeking support from Opposition parties against the Centre's ordinance. The CM, for the same reason, was seen visiting many Opposition chief ministers in the past few months. The ordinance promulgated for the creation of an authority for transfers and postings of Group-A officers in Delhi will be taken up by Lok Sabha next week.

The controversial ordinance was promulgated a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. AAP, which is also a part of the opposition coalition INDIA, has reacted strongly against the ordinance, saying the Centre had "deceived" the people of Delhi. In order to know if the whole Opposition will back Kejriwal for the same, India TV took a poll. Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV Opinion Poll

A poll was conducted by India TV to know the opinion of the people about this. The results of this poll are shocking. In the poll, it was asked, 'Will the entire Opposition support Arvind Kejriwal on the Delhi Bill?' A total of 7714 participated in the poll where 17 per cent people said yes, 78 per cent people said no and 5 per cent people said they could not.

