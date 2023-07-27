Is Oppn trying to showcase its unity by bringing a No-Confidence Motion against Centre? Know public opinion

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Parliament Monsoon Session

Even on Day 6 of the Parliament Monsoon Session, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day amid continuous protests by opposition members over the violence in Manipur. Opposition members kept raising slogans and displaying placards demanding the presence of the prime minister in the lower house. Both Houses witnessed a total of three adjournments in the day over the Manipur issue. War of words between the government and the opposition continued and several opposition members also kept on raising slogans over the Manipur violence. The Opposition has also brought a No-Confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the same issue, India TV took a poll to know the answers of the public whose results have come as a surprise. Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV Opinion Poll

In a poll conducted by India TV, the public was asked Is the Opposition trying to showcase its unity by bringing a No-Confidence Motion against the Centre? In response, 76 per cent of people said yes, the Opposition wants to show its solidarity through this. At the same time, 18 per cent of people said that no and 6 per cent people said that they cannot say. At least 7526 people participated in the opinion poll.

