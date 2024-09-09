India TV Poll result: Will Vinesh Phogat's joining prove to be beneficial for Congress in Haryana polls?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Vinesh Phogat

Olympian Vinesh Phogat has recently joined the Congress party and has been announced as the party candidate from the Julana assembly seat. The development came after Vinesh became the first woman wrestler to reach the finals of the Olympics. She entered the finals of the Paris Olympics but was disqualified for being overweight in the 50-kg category.

Subsequently, a wave of sympathy and prayers swept the nation. Upon her return, she was welcomed warmly by her supporters. She also held a road show with Congress leader Dipendra Hooda, hinting towards her possible entry into politics.

After she joined Congress on September 6, Vinesh Phogat recalled her days of protest against former Wrestling Federation of India President Brijbhushan Sharan Singh and said, "I thank Congress party...Kehte hain na ki bure time mein pata lagta hai ki apna kaun hai...When we were being dragged on the road, all parties except BJP were with us. I feel proud that I have joined a party which stands with women and is ready to fight from 'sadak to sansad'..."

Notably, Vinesh, along with Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, held a massive protest against Singh accusing him of harassing female wrestlers, an allegation that mounted pressure on the BJP.

We asked our India TV website readers whether Vinesh Phogat's joining will prove to be beneficial for the Congress party or not. Out of almost 1910 responses received, only 20 per cent of people voted in Yes, while 73 per cent said no. Additionally, 4 per cent of people voted for 'Can't say'.

Will Vinesh Phogat's joining prove to be beneficial for Congress in the Haryana polls?

Yes 20%

No 73%

Can't say 7%

Total votes 1910 Votes