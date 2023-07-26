India TV Poll Result: Whose loss will it be due to the non-functioning of Parliament?' Know public opinion

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Video grab of Rajya Sabha proceedings

On the issue of violence in Manipur, the Parliament has been witnessing ruckus and suspension of the sessions. While the government has agreed to a discussion on the issue in the House, the Opposition is demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement. The opposition has also brought a no-confidence motion against PM Modi. In such a situation, the deadlock has been persistent. India TV took public opinion on this issue through a poll, in which very surprising results have come out.

In our poll, we asked the public 'Whose loss will it be due to the non-functioning of Parliament?'. For this, we had given 4 options 'Government, Opposition, Country or all three options. The public took part in the poll and India TV got a chance to know the opinion of 9376 people. Most of the people in this poll said that the country is suffering due to non-functioning of the Parliament. A fair number also considered it a loss to the Opposition, while very few believed that it was causing some kind of loss to the government. Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV took public opinion on this issue through a poll, in which very surprising results have come out.

How was the result of the poll in numbers?

Talking about the figures, a total of 9376 people took part in the voting. Most of them, i.e. 71 per cent, believed that the country is suffering the most due to stalled proceedings of the Parliament. On the other hand, 13 per cent of people believed that the government, country and Opposition - all three are suffering. While 11 percent believe that the Opposition is suffering the most due to the ongoing uproar in Parliament. However, there were only 5 percent people who said that the government is suffering losses due to the non-functioning of the Parliament.

Latest India News