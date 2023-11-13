India TV Poll Result: Does govt need to take more stringent steps because of rising pollution in Delhi-NCR?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi air pollution is in 'Severe' condition post-Diwali celebrations.

Delhi recorded a jump in pollution levels and a smoky haze returned on Monday morning after residents flouted the ban on firecrackers on Diwali night. The city recorded its best air quality on Diwali day in eight years on Sunday, with its 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 218 at 4 pm. However, firecrackers bursting till late Sunday night led to a spike in pollution levels amid low temperatures. On Monday afternoon, Delhi's air quality was in the 'Severe' category with the AQI at 445.

Meanwhile, Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday (November 13) called a meeting with the officers of the Department at the Secretariat to review the pollution, a day after the Diwali celebrations in the city. He claimed that firecrackers in the city were burst in a "targeted manner" which was because the BJP leaders "incited" the people to do so. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, 401 and 450 severe and above 450 severe plus.

Amid deteriorating air quality in the national capital, India TV asked the public whether the government needs to take more stringent steps because of the rising pollution in Delhi-NCR. As many as 6,374 people participated in the poll and most of the people were of the opinion that the government really needed to step up. Out of 6,374 people, a high 88 per cent believe that the government needs to take more stringent steps to check the air pollution. At the same time, about 10 per cent thought otherwise, while 2 per cent were not sure and chose the option of 'Can't say'.

