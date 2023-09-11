Monday, September 11, 2023
     
  India TV Poll: Has India established diplomatic supremacy after achieving consensus on G20 declaration?

India TV Poll: Top world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and several others, gathered here for the G20 summit.

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi @bhagya_luxmi New Delhi Updated on: September 11, 2023 22:55 IST
India TV Poll: India on Saturday pulled off a big diplomatic win after the G20 summit adopted a consensus declaration overcoming major differences on the Russia-Ukraine war. On Sunday, India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said it took over 200 hours of non-stop negotiations by a team of Indian diplomats to deliver a consensus on the G20 declaration that was adopted at the Leaders' Summit here. Now the question arises -- Has India established diplomatic supremacy after achieving consensus on the G20 declaration? 

In our poll, we asked the public 'Has India established diplomatic supremacy after achieving consensus on the G20 declaration?' For this, we gave three options to the public - 'Yes', 'No' and 'Can't say'. The public participated enthusiastically in this poll. We got a chance to know the opinions of a total of 8468 people. In this poll, most of the people chose the 'yes' option. While some people believed 'No' and very few people chose the option of 'Can't say'. 

Result of the poll 

Talking about the figures, a total of 8468 people took part in this voting. Most of these, i.e. 93 percent of people chose the 'yes' option. And about 5 percent of people chose the 'no' option. Whereas about 2 percent of people chose the option of 'cannot say'. 

