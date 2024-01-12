Will decision of Sonia Gandhi, Kharge not to attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha prove to be suicidal for Cong?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sonia Gandhi with Mallikarjun Kharge

Top Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday "respectfully declined" the invitation to attend the Ram Temple consecration ceremony, with the party accusing the BJP of making it into a "political project" for electoral gains and asserting that religion is a "personal matter". Announcing the decision of Congress leaders in a statement, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh also questioned the motive behind the inauguration of the "incomplete" temple by the leaders of the BJP and the RSS.

India TV also asked an opinion 'Will Sonia Gandhi-Kharge not attending Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha prove to be suicidal for Congress?' While 87 per cent said that the party will have to face the ramifications in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, 10 per cent were of the view that there will be no effect on Congress' prospects. 3 per cent remained undecided.

Top leaders of the VHP and the Ram temple trust had personally met Congress chief and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Gandhi and Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Chowdhury last month to hand over the invite to the temple consecration ceremony to be held on January 22, 2024.