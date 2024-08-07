India TV Opinion Poll: Should former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina be given asylum in India?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina landed at the Hindon airbase on Monday in a C-130J military transport aircraft hours after resigning as the prime minister was shifted to an unspecified location under tight security, they said. Her plan to travel to London has hit a roadblock over some "uncertainties" and she is unlikely to move out of India for the next couple of days, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The former Bangladesh prime minister, accompanied by her sister Sheikh Rehana, planned to leave for London from India to take temporary refuge but the option is not being pursued now. This is after the UK government indicated that she may not get legal protection against any possible probe into the massive violent protests in her country, they said. The Awami League leader planned to travel to London through India and her aides informed Indian authorities about it before she landed in Hindon, the people cited above said. Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV Opinion Poll

Meanwhile, a former high commissioner of India to Bangladesh said Sheikh Hasina has been a "good friend of India" and if she wishes to stay on, the central government is likely to consider it "very favourably."

India TV also in its Opinion poll asked, 'Should former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina be given asylum in India?' Almost 1500 people participated in the poll. While 60 per cent agreed with the former high commissioner to Bangladesh, 33 per cent are of the view that the former Bangladeshi PM should be denied any stay. And 7 per cent stayed undecided.