Thursday, June 20, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. India TV Poll: Is Oppn's protest against shifting statues to Prerna Sthal in Parliament complex justified?

India TV Poll: Is Oppn's protest against shifting statues to Prerna Sthal in Parliament complex justified?

There are about 50 such statues or busts throughout the entire Parliament House

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: June 20, 2024 17:32 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with Lok Sabha Speaker Om
Image Source : PTI Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh during the inauguration of the Prerna Sthal at the Parliament Complex

The Congress on Sunday slammed the move to relocate statues within the Parliament premises as "arbitrary and unilateral", with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying such decisions made without proper discussion are against the rules and traditions of Parliament. The opposition party has claimed that the idea behind relocating the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, B R Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji among others is to ensure they are not in a prominent place where the MPs could conduct peaceful and democratic protests.

Rajya Sabha chairperson and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday inaugurated the 'Prerna Sthal' in the Parliament complex which now houses these statues of national icons and freedom fighters that were earlier at different places on the premises.

In a statement on the relocation of statues of major leaders in the Parliament House Complex, Congress president Kharge said removing the statues arbitrarily, without any consultation, violates the basic spirit of democracy.

India TV also ran an Opinion poll and asked 'Is the opposition's protest against shifting statues to Prerna Sthal in the Parliament complex justified?' A total of 12,417 people registered their response on the poll. While 81 percent people answered 'no', 15 percent chose the 'yes' option. Apart from this, 4 percent people answered 'can't say'. India Tv - India TV Opinion Poll

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV Opinion Poll

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement