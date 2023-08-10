India TV opinion poll: Do you think Rahul Gandhi's alleged 'flying kiss' obscene and misogynistic?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday expressed outrage over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi blowing a flying kiss in the Lok Sabha, calling him a misogynist and saying the House had never witnessed such an "indecent act". BJP women MPs later met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and demanded "stringent action" against Gandhi. In a complaint, signed by more than 20 women parliamentarians, it was alleged that Gandhi behaved in an "indecent manner" which not only "insulted the dignity of women members in the House, but also brought disrepute and lowered the dignity of this august House".

In an India TV opinion poll, we asked, "Smriti Irani alleged that Rahul Gandhi blew a 'flying kiss' during the debate. Do you think it is obscene and misogynistic?" In the poll, while a major part of voters believed that the alleged 'flying kiss' was indecent, only a few were of the view that it had nothing obscene and misogynistic in it.

Public opinion on Rahul Gandhi's alleged flying kiss

India TV conducted a poll to seek the opinion of the people. In the poll, people were asked the question, 'Smriti Irani alleged that Rahul Gandhi blew a 'flying kiss' during the debate. Do you think it is obscene and misogynistic?' In the poll, three options were given in which people had to answer yes, no, or cannot say. As many as 17,731 people voted in this poll, out of which 74 percent people answered yes whereas 24 percent said no and 2 percent people said can't answer.

Row over Rahul Gandhi's alleged flying kiss

A written complaint was given to the speaker regarding Rahul Gandhi's flying kiss. The complaint letter given in writing to the Speaker was signed by several MPs. "When Union Minister Smriti Irani was addressing the House. During this, Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi treated in an indecent manner. In regard to this, we demand strict action against Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi not only ridiculed the respect of women in the House, but also insulted the dignity of the House," the letter said.

