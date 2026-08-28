India TV issues helpline email for Nepal devastation; share photos of missing family members with us

New Delhi:

The catastrophic flash floods that struck Nepal and Tibet on Wednesday have claimed hundreds of lives so far, but authorities fear that the death count could rise, as many still remain missing. Nepali authorities are desperately searching for survivors, but with each passing hour, hopes of finding people alive are fading.

Thousands, including many Indians, remain stranded in Nepal and are struggling to communicate with their friends and family. Thus, to assist those affected by the devastation in Nepal and Tibet, India TV has launched a dedicated email helpline where people can report their concerns and seek assistance for their family members. They can reach out at nepalfloodshelpline@indiatvnews.com.

If your loved ones or family members were travelling in Nepal or Tibet and have been caught in the floods, you can contact India TV. You can also share photographs of your family members with us, who are missing or stranded in Nepal. Details of those who are missing will be shared across our platforms to help trace and locate them.

Hundreds dead, many missing

Nepali authorities have continued finding more bodies, saying hundreds have died because of the flash floods. More than 1,400 people, including 86 security personnel, 517 foreign tourists and 127 Nepali travellers, remain missing in Nepal. Of this, many are Indian nationals, and New Delhi is coordinating with Kathmandu in tracing them and providing help to them.

Furthermore, more than 1,500 people are injured and are undergoing treatment in various hospitals across the country, as per the authorities. A massive search and rescue operation now remains underway, with the government mobilising around over 7,400 security personnel, including more than 2,300 Nepal Army personnel.