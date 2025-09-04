Pakistan building double-layered bunkers in PoK to infiltrate terrorists from LoC | India TV Exclusive Exclusive images from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) show that the Pakistan Army is rebuilding bunkers and strengthening forward positions in areas such as Kotli, Hajira, Kahuta, and Aliabad. One image reveals multi-layered bunkers under construction, manned by soldiers in civilian clothing.

New Delhi:

Despite suffering setbacks during Operation Sindoor, Pakistan appears to be continuing activities along the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) to infiltrate terrorists into India despite multiple such foiled attempts. India TV has accessed five exclusive images that reveal fresh movements by the Pakistan Army in forward areas. According to information received, Pakistan has resumed attempts at infiltration, three of which were recently foiled by the Indian Army.

During Operation Sindoor, nine Pakistani targets, including terror bases and military positions, were destroyed. The coordinated action by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force not only pushed back these threats but also disrupted infiltration networks. However, recent developments suggest that Pakistan has once again increased efforts to rebuild its positions and step up activity in the region.

Images show Pakistan rebuilding terror launchpads

Exclusive images from Athmuqam in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) show that the Pakistan Army is once again constructing double-layer fortifications using rocks as cover. These positions, which serve both as military posts and launchpads for terrorists, were destroyed during Operation Sindoor. However, the images confirm that Pakistan is rebuilding them, with the army overseeing their surveillance.

Besides, another set of images have been obtained. The first image is from Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), where signs of renewed military activity are visible. The second image is from Hajira, another forward location that highlights Pakistan’s continuing efforts to strengthen its positions. The third image is from Kahuta, an area that has historically been sensitive due to its proximity to key installations.

Pakistan Army soldiers in civilian clothing

The fourth image is from near Aliabad and the fifith shows multiple-layer bunkers being constructed, with Pakistani personnel seen monitoring the area in both civilian clothes and military uniforms. The images again prove Pakistani military's collusion with terror groups against India.

Operation Sindoor

During Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force jointly destroyed nine Pakistani targets, including terrorist camps and military positions, dealing a heavy blow to Pakistan’s infiltration machinery. Despite this setback, Pakistan has resumed attempts to push terrorists across the border. According to intelligence inputs, the Indian Army recently foiled three infiltration bids.

Pakistan has also increased the deployment of soldiers in plain clothes in forward areas, while strengthening bunkers and other forward locations. Exclusive images obtained by India TV provide clear evidence of these activities.

Even as Pakistan's economy remains in crisis, the country is installing modern surveillance cameras along the border and exploring new routes using drones. These routes have been used by terrorists in recent weeks, but Indian security forces successfully intercepted and destroyed those attempts.